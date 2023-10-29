Constitutional challenge of Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws to kick off in Toronto courtroom
A court battle over Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them is set to kick off in Toronto Monday morning.
The application, to be heard on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 by Superior Court of Justice Judge Markus Koehnen, is seeking to overturn the Security from Trespass and Animal Safety Act, a set of laws passed in 2020 that increased fines for people who trespass on Ontario farms and made it illegal to obstruct trucks carrying animals to such farms.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Launched by advocacy group Animal Justice, alongside journalists and activists Jessica Scott-Reid and Louise Jorgensen, in 2021, the constitutional challenge argues that the Act violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
“We believe it violates section 2B [..] which guarantees the right to freedom of expression,” Camille Labchuk with Animal Justice, told CTV News Toronto on Sunday.
“The right to free expression allows you to see what you want and not be censored, but it also allows the right to freely receive information as a member of the public, and we say, in this case, the government is imposing limits on those rights.”
The group is also challenging the section of the law that imposes fines on those who interact with farm animals on trucks, which in turn can limit the ability of journalists or activists to document those animals, it argues.
“Those are powerful images,” Labchuk said. “They make a real impact on the public and they deserve to be seen.”
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of the Attorney General, listed as respondents in the application but it did not respond before publication. In a response to Animal Justice’s application filed with the courts, it denied claims that the charter props up the right to hold demonstrations or obtain footage on private property.
“Contrary to the Applicants’ claim, section 2(b) does not embrace a right to conscript private property, including animals, belonging to others in expressive efforts,” the document reads.
When Ontario passed the Security from Trespass and Animal Safety Act, the then-Minister of Agriculture in 2020, Food and Rural Affairs, Ernie Hardeman, said the law would serve to protect farmers on their property.
"Individuals would never tolerate having strangers unlawfully enter their homes and to be threatened and harassed by those strangers. Farmers are no different and deserve the same protection under the law," Hardeman said.
READ MORE: Farmers rejoice, animal activists irate over ag protection bill
But others have sounded alarm bells on the measures, identifying the Act as what’s commonly known as an agricultural gag law, or an ‘ag-gag’ law, explained Labchuk.
Ag-gag laws, originating in the United States in the early 1990s, are designed to restrict the gathering and circulation of information that show the conditions in which farmed animals are raised, transported, and slaughtered. They were a direct result of undercover farm investigations beginning to be aired on nightly news, upsetting viewers, explained Labchuk.
“It's very, very difficult to get information on farm animals kept on private property behind closed doors,” Labchuk said.
To further limit that ability is to infringe upon rights, she argues.
“It's a really, really valuable form of expression, exactly the kind that the charter wants to promote,” she said.
Labchuk underlines that there are virtually no other industries, in Canada or the United States, that such laws apply to, “not a single one.”
W5 UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE
In November 2020, CTV News’ W5 published an extensive investigation into an Ontario pig farm using video footage obtained by an undercover worker.
The footage revealed disturbing images of farm workers forcefully slapping and hitting pigs with plastic boards, and jabbing them with pens.
READ MORE: Undercover footage from Ontario pig farm shows alleged abuse but new laws may ban future probes
Other filmed incidents include workers discussing how pregnant sows had been deprived of drinking water for several days, workers castrating male piglets without the use of painkillers and filthy conditions in the barn.
The farm in question, Paragon Farms, said in a statement given to W5 at the time that it had immediately inspected the barn and “welcomed an inspection [by] Animal Welfare Services" within hours of being notified of the allegations.
W5’s investigation came just weeks before Ontario's Security from Trespass and Protecting Food Safety Act passed and came into effect, making it one of the last legal undercover investigations carried out on a large scale at an Ontario farm. In 2023, the farm’s parent entities, Ontario Management Group Inc. and Great Lakes Pork Inc., pleaded guilty to two offences under the Provincial Animal Welfare Act.
Pigs can be seen at Arnold Barn where undercover footage was captured. (W5)
A THREAT TO JOURNALISTS, PUBLIC INQUIRY: EXPERT
While many following this case come at the issue from the realm of animal advocacy, the consequences of Ontario’s ag-gag laws have consequences that expand past animal welfare.
“There are other unanticipated consequences to this type of careless legislation,” associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s Faculty of Law Sam Trosow told CTV News Toronto.
“It really constrains the ability of people to engage in fact-finding,” Trusow, who was also recently elected to London, Ont.’s city council, said in an interview on Sunday.
Monday’s constitutional challenge should be of particular concern to journalists and anyone tasked with disseminating information, he said, warning that the effect on public inquiry could be “troubling.”
In June 2020, Trusow gave a testimony at the Ontario legislature to a committee tasked with reviewing the implications of the Security from Trespass and Animal Safety Act. In it, he argued the information that stands to be gathered at factory farms “promotes public awareness about our food supply” and provides “health and environmental researchers with crucial data.” He also argued that protection is afforded to Farmers under the Trespass to Property Act.
“There is a long history of media accounts based on whistle-blower-generated information that has had profound effects on public awareness, the generation of law, and the practices in the industry,” he said to the committee.
The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in downtown Toronto. Animal Justice is holding a rally at 12:30 p.m. outside of the courthouse.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.
Unifor says tentative deal reached with St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 43, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
'Ghost shoes' memorialize pedestrian struck and killed in Montreal
The group behind Montreal's numerous "Ghost Bike" memorials has installed its first pair of "ghost shoes" in the memory of Fabienne Houde-Bastien.
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 32
The ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman did not hear evidence Friday because of an illness in the jury. Here's what you need to know before court resumes Monday.
-
Gala raises funds for Looking Ahead Clinical Services of London
London’s Portuguese community gathered this weekend to raise money, and awareness, for a good cause
-
SIU investigating after suspect obtains serious injury upon arrest
Early Sunday morning, police were alerted of a trespasser in a downtown establishment.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. woman wins big at balloon design competition
A Guelph business owner is blowing up internationally for her creative balloon creations.
-
Dogs show off costumes at annual Howloween Pooch Party
Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
Mobile skin cancer clinic checking moles in Ontario
Melanoma Canada launched a series of mobile skin cancer screening clinics across Ontario this summer, as part of a five-year plan to hit its goal to screen 25,000 Canadians annually.
-
No choice other than to remove northwest Ont. justice from office, court confirms
A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's where you can get a COVID-19 or flu shot in Ottawa starting today
Starting today, anyone in Ottawa six months of age or older is eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot.
-
Massive pro-Palestine rally in Ottawa calls on Canadian government to push for ceasefire
A pro-Palestinian rally marched its way through downtown Ottawa Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza region.
-
Cleanup from fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus delaying surgeries this week
The Ottawa Hospital says it is still not at full power after a transformer in the hospital's hydro vault at the General Campus caught fire and it could be several days before things are back to normal.
Windsor
-
Unifor says tentative deal reached with St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.
-
Three men charged in Owen Sound with firearm offenses
Three men from Grey Bruce are facing firearm charges along with a bail hearing Monday morning after being arrested for firing a weapon within the city limits
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 32
The ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman did not hear evidence Friday because of an illness in the jury. Here's what you need to know before court resumes Monday.
Barrie
-
'It's really special': Inclusive Halloween village helps more kids trick-or-treat
A special Halloween village pop-up is helping to tear down accessibility barriers for all kids in Simcoe County.
-
One person seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Georgian Bay Township on Sunday.
-
First-ever Procyon Wildlife gala to be held in December
The Procyon Wildlife Centre will hold its first gala in December in an effort to raise money for the organization.
Atlantic
-
Coyote concerns rise in Nova Scotia town
Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S. to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.
-
Cape Breton legion in danger of closing as membership declines
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cape Breton is in danger of closing as membership declines and costs add-up.
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Oilers extinguish Flames 5-2 at Heritage Classic to break four-game losing skid
Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Hockey fans soak up Classic weather, Nickelback, rivalry
The Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the 20th anniversary edition of the Heritage Classic.
Winnipeg
-
Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.
-
‘It’s the right thing to do’: Veterans’ advocate calling to reinstate city program for free burial plots
More than 300 Canadian veterans and service members are buried at the Transcona Cemetery’s Field of Honour, one of two Winnipeg-owned cemeteries that offer spaces for those who served in Canada’s military.
-
'A great place to escape': Winnipeg Comiccon celebrates third year in Manitoba
Downtown Winnipeg was full of superheroes, villains, and every other type of character in between as thousands descended on the third annual Winnipeg Comiccon at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Thousands in Surrey cast ballots on Sikh independence from India
Thousands of Sikhs lined up at Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara to cast a ballot on the call for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.
-
Fraser Health receives new breast cancer screening technology
Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster has been gifted a new diagnostic analyzing device to help deliver results to breast cancer patients quicker.
-
Here's how to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween
While Halloween weekend is coming to an end, droves of trick-or-treaters are expected to flock the streets on the actual holiday Tuesday. And the public is being warned to look out and prioritize everyone's safety.
Edmonton
-
Oilers extinguish Flames 5-2 at Heritage Classic to break four-game losing skid
Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
'I can't even function': Edmontonians fear for family in Gaza after communication is cut off
Two local university students say they're struggling to cope after contact with their family in Gaza was cut off.