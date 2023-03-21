Confirmed case of bird flu in Brampton, Ont.

A waterfowl found dead in Brampton, Ont. has tested positive for bird flu.

According to the city, the animal was found deceased in the areas of Professor’s Lake and Duncan Valley Foster South.

Specimens were sent to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative for testing, and they confirmed the cause of death was avian influenza.

Officials noted it’s “extremely rare” bird flu would spread to humans.

“There are no indicators of increasing risk to the general public at this time,” officials said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The public spaces where the deceased waterfowl was found remain open to the public. Officials say signage will be added so the public is aware that waterfowl in the area could be infected with the disease.

The news comes two weeks after the Toronto Zoo closed its aviaries to the public after avian influenza was detected in a commercial poultry farm in Niagara Region.

There is another active case in Chatham-Kent.