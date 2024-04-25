Oshawa man, 24, arrested after allegedly luring children using Snapchat

Toronto police have arrested an Oshawa man in his 20s after he allegedly lured children over the internet using the social media platform Snapchat.

A release issued Thursday by Toronto police said its Internet Child Exploitation Section (ICE) launched an investigation into reports that a suspect had been luring children on Snapchat under the online psuedynom ‘Starboy_xx0.’

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant in the Thornton Road North and Rossland Road West area of Oshawa. As a result, they seized an electronic device, the release states.

Tamim Shah, 24, was arrested and charged with nine offences, including but not limited to luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, making child pornography, and breach of probation.

The accused made their first appearance in court on Thursday.

In the release, police said investigators have reason to believe there may be additional victims. A photo of the accused was also released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.