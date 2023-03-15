Toronto Zoo closing bird aviaries after bird flu found in southern Ontario farm

The Toronto Zoo is seen in this undated photo. The Toronto Zoo is seen in this undated photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

  • Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting

    Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon. A police source confirmed that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m., he was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440, near Highway 13 in Laval, when someone from another moving vehicle shot at his car.

    Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton