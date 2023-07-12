CNE to debut 'Vegas-style' fountain show, bring back ice show

The Canadian National Exhibition promises to return with a splash next month -- it's touting a new fountain show billed as a "Vegas-style" spectacle.

The daily show dubbed "Sparkling Symphony" pairs music with 11 dancing fountains that can erupt 30 metres in the air, while colour-changing lights and lasers will illuminate the show at night.

This year's edition will also bring back skating for the first time since 2018, with Canadian champion Elvis Stojko and friends set to perform twice daily at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The end-of-summer tradition returns after near record attendance in 2022, which followed a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say more than 1.56 million visitors attended last year, and call it one of the highest tallies in more than seven years.

Returning attractions this year include the SuperDogs, international stage performances, food trucks, the Gaming Garage, the air show and a nightly drone show.

The fair runs Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.

Details are to come on the musical lineup and the array of gastronomic creations the CNE is known for.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.