CNE says ride will remain closed for investigation after man seriously injured

The CNE says that its Polar Express ride will remain shut down pending an investigation following an incident that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Monday night.

In a statement Tuesday, ride operator North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) and the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) confirmed that there was an incident on the Polar Express ride at around 9:25 p.m. Monday night.

“Safety is a top priority for the CNE, and the Polar Express will remain closed until the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and our third-party consultants can ensure the ride was not compromised,” the statement read.

Toronto police said Monday night that one person was taken to hospital after an injury on the ride. Toronto Paramedic Services said he sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The ride was cordoned off with police tape and multiple officers were on-site to hold the scene, which was in the middle of the busy Midway area.

“Toronto Police Services (sic) have turned the matter over to TSSA. We have no further updates at this time, but hope for a positive outcome for the passenger and those affected,” NAME and the CNE said.

Thousands of people were packed into the CNE grounds Monday night to take in rides, games and shows — including a performance by 80s band The Seagulls.

The exhibition, in its final week for this summer, runs through Labour Day, Sept. 4.