Clowns, concerts and musicals: Here’s a list of GTA events to celebrate the holidays

Feeling stuck in your Christmastime routine? It can be easy to fall into tradition at this time of year, but there are lots of exciting cultural events that offer a new way to celebrate the holidays. Here’s a round-up of some of the Christmas shows and exhibits on offer around the Greater Toronto Area.

A Hallmark-style original musical

“Chris, Mrs.” opened at the Winter Garden Theatre to rave reviews. The original musical is just like the cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies you might be used to watching, but with a catchy score and huge dance numbers. The show runs until Dec. 31. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with a twist

Ever wondered how old-fashioned movies made their sound effects? “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at Young People’s Theatre in Toronto answers that question with live Foley sound effects in an adaptation of the classic film that’s perfect for kids and their parents. The show runs until Dec. 30. Tickets are available on the Young People’s Theatre website.

A big-budget musical with tap numbers galore

Mirvish Productions brings in a big Christmas musical every year, and 2023 is no different. “42nd Street” features extended dance routines, beloved music, and flashy costumes the way only a Mirvish show can. “42nd Street” runs until Jan. 21. Tickets are available on the Mirvish website.

The Muppets in concert

Arguably the greatest “Christmas Carol” adaptation of all time comes to Meridian Hall on Dec. 16. “Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert” will show the film with a live orchestra playing the score. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

An award-winning clown show

Slava’s Snowshow bringsa jaw-dropping clown to the Elgin Theatre. Billed as “a caravan of organized chaos,” the Tony Award-nominated and Olivier Award-winning show is an immersive treat for audiences, with mesmerizing special effects. The show runs until Dec. 31 and tickets are available here.

Ringing in the new year with Viennese music and dance

The Salute to Vienna concert, inspired by Vienna’s Neujahrskonzert, is presented annually in numerous cities across North America. The gilded event has been a New Year tradition since 1995, and features cultural offerings in dance, opera and more. The afternoon concert has two locations in Ontario: Hamilton and Toronto. Tickets are available on the Salute to Vienna website.