OSHAWA, ONT. -- OSHAWA, Ont. -- A young black man who testified he was beaten by an off-duty Toronto police officer and his brother three years ago is being accused of perjury at the pair's trial.

Defence lawyers representing Const. Michael Theriault and his brother Christian are alleging Dafonte Miller lied on the stand about the events of Dec. 28, 2016.

In their closing submissions in an Oshawa, Ont., court this morning, the lawyers argued Miller lied when he denied breaking into cars with his friends that night.

As a result, they argue, Miller's testimony is tainted and the Theriaults should be acquitted.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault in the incident that caused Miller, then 19, to lose his left eye.

They are also separately charged with obstruction of justice for the way they described the incident to investigators. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Miller testified before the judge-alone trial last fall, saying he was badly beaten with a pipe during the early morning encounter and didn't have an opportunity to fight back.

His lawyers have alleged outside court that race played a role in the attack.

Michael Theriault, who was last on the stand, acknowledged he hit Miller but said he did so only with his fist and out of self-defence.

He testified it was Miller who attacked him and his brother with a metal pipe or pole after the pair caught him and another young man stealing items from a truck belonging to the Theriaults' parents.

Theriault said he chased Miller into a dark area between two homes, his brother close behind, and bodychecked him. He testified that's when Miller hit him with the pipe, adding his brother was also struck in the head.

Court heard Theriault never identified himself as a police officer, though he did later tell Miller that he was under arrest.

Christian Theriault did not testify.

Miller has denied stealing from cars that night, telling the court he was out walking with two friends when the Theriaults started questioning them about why they were in the area.

He said the brothers began chasing him when he and his friends walked away.

The Crown was set to give closing arguments later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.