TORONTO -- An additional 131 City of Toronto employees were placed on unpaid leave the past week for not complying with its mandatory vaccination policy.

In an update on its staff vaccination, the city said the total number of non-compliant employees who are now suspended without pay is 379. It noted that 101 other employees are on leave of absence pending review of their accommodation request.

City workers had until the end of October to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they were put on unpaid leave for six weeks or until they provided proof of vaccination. Following the suspension, non-compliant employees will be terminated with cause after Dec. 13.

In its update, the city said as of Nov. 10, 32,021 employees or 99 per cent of its workers have submitted their vaccine documentation, an increase of 111 employees since the last update.

The city said 379 more staff got fully vaccinated since Nov. 4, bringing the total number to 30,583 or 95 per cent of the workforce.

The number of partially vaccinated city employees decreased from 1,016 last week to now 821.

The city noted that 210 employees who completed their vaccine disclosure form did not share their vaccination status, while 233 have still not submitted it.

“We continue to uphold our responsibility to provide a safe workplace for all of our employees and a fully vaccinated workforce is essential to achieving that,” city manager Chris Murray said in the release.

94 RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS PAUSED

The city announced earlier this week that it is cancelling some recreational classes due to staff shortages caused by the vaccine policy.

On Friday, the city said out of its 6,400 recreational programs, it paused 94 at 23 locations, affecting 576 clients.

The city has said that it will be contacting anyone affected by the class cancellations and they will receive credits on their accounts for the missed classes.

Ninety-two per cent of recreation workers have complied with the policy, the city said.