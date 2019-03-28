

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





While Toronto residents may be thrilled with the weather getting warmer, the change in seasons brings with it a big snow melt, revealing a winter’s worth of garbage underneath the ice.

Coffee cups, wrappers and even syringes can be seen lying on the streets of Toronto on the same day the mayor launched the city’s annual Clean Toronto Together campaign.

“I think the city does look a bit rough his time of year and there are two reasons for that,” John Tory told reporters outside city hall. “One is because the snow covers up a lot during the winter, but the other problem is that people still think it’s okay to throw down coffee cups (and) napkins.”

“The stuff you find that has accumulated over the winter is almost beyond comprehension.”

Sweepers will hit the streets beginning on Sunday evening and then dirty roads and bridges will get a power wash.

There are about 9,400 street bins for garbage and recycling on streets across the city, and another 10,000 located in parks. The mayor says the city is dedicating extra crews to ensure they are emptied so that residents aren’t forced to find alternative places to put their garbage.

There are bylaws in place that prohibit littering, but Tory said they are difficult to enforce.

“You can’t have somebody, a bylaw enforcement, walking behind every person who might throw down a coffee cup,” he said.

Last year, 52 charges were laid for littering and dumping violations, down from 75 charges in 2017.

Ten charges have been laid so far in 2019.

The fine for most forms of littering is about $500.

The Clean Toronto Together campaign encourages residents, schools and community groups to come together on April 27 and 28 to help collect litter from public spaces, such as parks, ravines, laneways and beaches. This is the 16th year the city has held the event.

Tory said about 180,000 people took part in the campaign last year and he is challenging more to sign up.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Natalie Johnson