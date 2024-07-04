What you need to know as LCBO workers set to strike Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Here is what you need to know about the looming labour action:
What happens if workers walk off the job?
About 10,000 LCBO employees represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
Hours before the deadline, OPSEU said talks broke down and it was not hopeful a deal will be reached to avert the strike.
The LCBO has said that in the event of labour action, all LCBO retail locations will close for a period of 14 days “to transition to an updated operations model.”
When will LCBO stores reopen?
On July 19, if a deal has not been reached by the two sides, just 30 LCBO stores will open provincewide for in-store shopping but will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with “limited hours in effect.”
Can I order alcohol online?
Mobile orders through the LCBO’s website and app will continue, allowing for free home delivery anywhere in Ontario for the duration of the strike.
“Recognizing the impact of a strike on distribution and operations, the LCBO will need to institute reasonable caps on products in store and online,” the LCBO said in a statement released last week.
Is the LCBO extending hours ahead of a possible strike?
Late last month, the Crown corporation announced that all of its stores would begin opening early at 9:30 a.m. and many would stay open until as late as 10 p.m. to ensure customers have ample time to shop. Closing hours vary by location, the LCBO said.
Are other retailers still allowed to sell alcohol during the strike?
The Crown corporation has noted that alcohol will remain available at 2,300 private retail points of sale across the province, including LCBO Convenience Outlets, licensed grocery stores, The Beer Store, and winery, brewery, cidery, and distillery outlets.
The LCBO has said that customers may wish to “stock up” on spirits and Vintages wine products, which are not sold at other alcohol retailers in the province.
Why is the union considering labour action?
The union has said the primary point of contention at the bargaining table is the Ford government’s expansion of alcohol sales.
"We see this as an existential crisis for the LCBO," OPSEU President JP Hornick said Thursday. "Do we want to have a public provider of alcohol as we've had for the past 100 years? Or are we just moving into a Wild West private model?"
The LCBO has said negotiations are ongoing and it is focused on “achieving a deal that is fair to bargaining unit employees and helps the LCBO continue to operate effectively and efficiently in Ontario in a new marketplace.”
The Crown corporation said last week that OPSEU has “clearly signalled its intent to strike.”
