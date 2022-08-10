City issues warning after fake Toronto Water workers attempt to enter homes, gather personal info

Toronto residents are urged to be vigilant after people posing as City of Toronto water staff recently attempted to enter homes and gather personal information.

In an Aug. 10 tweet, the city said it is “currently conducting CCTV/smoke/dye testing in the sewer system to identify defects,” however they said staff do not need to enter homes to do this work and staff will never ask residents for personal information.

If you're unsure, please contact @311Toronto for assistance. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 10, 2022

The city says that anyone with concerns or questions should contact 311 for help.