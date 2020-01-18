TORONTO -- The city's snow plows are out in full force this afternoon as heavy snowfall hits Toronto today.

Some 200 plows are already out clearing the sidewalks, according to the city.

"This operation will continue through the evening and overnight," the city said in a tweet Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday morning, City of Toronto spokesperson Eric Holmes told reporters that there are 1,500 workers on standby, ready to respond to the city’s first snow storm of the year.

“We are thinking between noon and 3 p.m., we will see around five centimetres of accumulation, depth of snow on the roads. That is when you will see the plows out on the major roads,” Holmes said.

“We anticipate right now based on current forecasts, obviously the weather always changes, we’ll get to around eight centimetres and the snow will stop between 7p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. That is when you will start to see plows on the neighbourhood streets.”

Two rounds of salt have been applied to main roads.

He said crews will work overnight to clear snow off the streets.

“Five to 10, 15 centimetres isn’t uncommon. Right now the current forecast doesn’t indicate that there is anything unusual about this storm,” Holmes said.

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for the city and most of southern Ontario, with up to 15 centimetres possible in Toronto today.

“Southeasterly winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up the freshly fallen snow resulting in very low visibility at times in blowing snow today,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“The snow will taper off to a few showers or wet flurries late this afternoon or early this evening as temperatures edge above the zero degree mark.”

The national weather agency is warning that travel may be hazardous at times today.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada says.

An extreme cold weather alert previously issued by the city’s medical officer of health also remains in effect today.

While Toronto is expected to warm up this evening, the temperature is expected to dip again overnight.

The temperature is expected to drop to -5 C by 8 a.m. Sunday but will feel closer to -13 with the wind chill.