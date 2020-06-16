Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
Child under the age of 6 left in Toronto parking lot drives into stop signs
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 5:00PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 16, 2020 6:43PM EDT
TORONTO -- A child under the age of six left inside a vehicle at a store parking lot climbed into the driver’s seat and drove into stop signs, Toronto police say.
Police say the incident happened at Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Tuesday at around 2:21 p.m.
The child was not injured during the incident, police say.
No further details have been released by investigators regarding the circumstances of the incident.