Child rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
Published Sunday, December 5, 2021 11:29AM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 5, 2021 11:54AM EST
Toronto police say a child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.
A child has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Police said they were called to Royal York Road and Westridge Road Sunday morning after reports a child had been struck.
The vehicle involved the collision remained on scene, police said.
Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.