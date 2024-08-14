Child riding bike struck by car in Brampton: police

A child riding a bike has been injured after being struck by a car in Brampton Wednesday night.

Peel police say the collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Sandalwood Parkway and Bovaird Drive around 6:15 p.m.

The cyclist, who police say is believed to be 12 years old, was taken to the hospital, and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.