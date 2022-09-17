Charges laid in robbery investigations in Peel Region

Charges have been laid in connection with several investigations by Peel police in the past 12 months that looked into violent home invasions, carjackings and jewellery store robberies.

On Saturday, Peel police announced the results of "Project Memphis" and "Project Decker."

Project Memphis was launched in September of last year following three violent home invasion robberies in the region that saw a group target homes with high-end vehicles parked in the driveways.

Police released two videos showing one of the incidents that occurred on Sept. 3, 2021. In the first clip, a dark-coloured vehicle is seen pulling up in a driveway where two cars, including a 2021 Bentley Bentayga, were parked. Five people get out of their vehicle and are seen walking towards the home's front door.

According to police, the suspects entered the home and demanded money from the owner. They allegedly assaulted the victim. To further intimidate the homeowner, one of the suspects armed with a handgun allegedly fired a single shot into the floor.

In the second video, suspects are seen running out of the home, with one of them unlocking the Bentley worth $400,000. All five suspects fled the area, taking with them the luxury vehicle.

However, police said investigators were able to quickly locate the Bentley and later identified two suspects. As part of Project Memphis, police said they also seized a 2017 Range Rover with a modified vehicle identification number (VIN).

Last month, police charged 29-year-old Ahmet Ibrahimi of Kitchener with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and fraud over $5,000 and 30-year-old Anthony Putzu of no fixed address with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police added that they also arrested a woman who assisted in registering the Range Rover with the Ministry of Transportation. She has been identified as 28-year-old Diana Bytyqi of Cambridge and charged with obstructing a peace officer and utter forged document.

Peel police subsequently learned that the incidents being investigated under Project Memphis extended beyond their region and were associated with incidents in other parts of the province.

"The extensive investigation determined that Project "MEMPHIS" was part of a larger Provincial scope that also included ties to drug trafficking, vehicle thefts and the re-vining of stolen vehicles based on fraudulent documentation," police said.

"As a result of those investigative leads, a joint collaborative effort was undertaken with other partnering agencies to expand the investigation as a part of Project "MYRA" in a joint forces capacity."

The Ontario Provincial Police announced in July the results of Project Myra, which saw 28 people charged with more than 240 offences and among those were Ibrahimi and Putzu.

READ MORE on PROJECT MYRA: Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations

Amid the two investigations, Peel police said they started another investigation named Project Decker last May, focusing on a home invasion in Brampton. They found out that a group involved in the robbery was using stolen vehicles linked to Project Myra.

As a result, on July 6, investigators with Project Myra arrested and charged two members of the group, both of whom were on parole at the time. In addition, they also seized two loaded handguns, drugs, currency, jewellery and two vehicles, an Acura RDX and a Jeep Cherokee, with modified VINs.

The two suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Ismael Ajiroba and 25-year-old Shareef Robinson, both from Brampton.

Ajiroba has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Meanwhile, Robinson has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and failure to stop after an accident.

Project Decker, police said, also led to the identification of a vehicle that was linked to two jewellery store robberies in Peel Region on May 11 and May 19.

"The suspect vehicle was later recovered by investigators and is believed to be used in other robbery-related incidents in the GTA that are still under current investigation," police said.

In the May 11 incident, one of the four suspects involved was arrested with a loaded handgun. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Harris Mohamed of Toronto, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, using a firearm while in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

"The unwavering perseverance and dedication of investigators spanning 12 months highlight the commitment of Peel Regional Police to combating organized crime groups impacting our communities," a statement issued Saturday read. "Community safety and well being is our highest priority."

Police continue to ask anyone with information on the investigations to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).