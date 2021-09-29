TORONTO -- A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted during an Ayahuasca ceremony inside a Mississauga apartment last year, Peel Regional Police say.

Investigators say the woman attended the ceremony in an apartment in the Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road area in Dec. 2020.

She was sexually assaulted but did not suffer any physical injuries.

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive drink consumed during spiritual ceremonies developed by Indigenous people living in the area of South America covered by the Amazon rainforest.

Its consumption leads often to hallucinations and other out of body experiences.

Police say a man they identified as Mario Restrepo of Fonthill, Ont. was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He will appear in court in Brampton in November.

Investigators released Restrepo’s photo and say there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 905-453–2121, ext. 3460.