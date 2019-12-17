Charges laid after man found fatally shot inside parked car in North York
Edgar Stalin Brown, 38, of Toronto is seen in this undated photograph provided by police. (Toronto Police Service)
TORONTO -- A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead inside a parked car in North York on Sunday.
Emergency crews were initially called to a plaza parking lot near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 1 a.m. for a medical distress call.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Brampton resident Dwight Angus, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an investigation, police determined that two men were sitting inside the car around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when a third person approached them. The three parties began speaking with each other outside of the car, police said.
According to investigators, the third person fired a handgun at one of the other men and then fled the scene.
On Monday, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
Edgar Stalin Brown, 38, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.