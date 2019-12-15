TORONTO -- A man was pronounced dead on scene after he was found suffering from a single gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked outside a North York grocery store early Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were initially dispatched to a plaza parking lot in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 1 a.m. for a medical distress call.

Once on scene, they located the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

“When ambulance and police got on scene they did locate a male who was in a vehicle and emergency medical treatment was provided but unfortunately he had severe injuries and he was pronounced deceased on scene,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24. “At this point in time our investigation is just beginning so we are trying to determine where in fact the male was shot, whether he was shot here or he was shot someplace else and brought himself to this location.”

Gotell said that police have cordoned off the area where the victim’s vehicle was parked and are scouring the scene for evidence. He said that officers will also be canvassing the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage.

No information has been provided about potential suspects at this time.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages. We are still trying to determine what happened,” Gotell said. “We are asking anybody who was in the area of Keele and Wilson just before 1 a.m., who may have any information about what happened here, to call 31 Division.”