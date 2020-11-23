TORONTO -- A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Toronto’s east end on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Rowena Drive and Victoria Park Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified by police as 41-year-old Toronto resident Maryanne Blandizzi.

According to investigators, a man armed with a knife was found near the scene and was taken into custody.

Toronto resident Wadea Al-Lala has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.