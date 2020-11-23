Advertisement
Charges laid after 41-year-old woman dies following stabbing in Toronto’s east end
Maryanne Blandizzi, 41, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police.
TORONTO -- A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Toronto’s east end on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Rowena Drive and Victoria Park Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
The woman has been identified by police as 41-year-old Toronto resident Maryanne Blandizzi.
According to investigators, a man armed with a knife was found near the scene and was taken into custody.
Toronto resident Wadea Al-Lala has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.