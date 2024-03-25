Charges against Ontario police officers involved in fatal shooting of baby in 2020 dropped

Criminal charges laid against the three Ontario provincial police officers involved in the death of a one-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. three years ago were withdrawn during a Monday court appearance.

OPP constables Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grayson Cappus were previously facing one count each of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to the death of 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro.

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit, an arms-length agency that investigates police interactions that result in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault, has said the officers received a report of a child abduction on Nov. 26, 2020, and during a chase that later ensued, responding officers fired their weapons at the boy's 33-year-old father.

Jameson died at the scene, while his father died from his injuries in hospital nearly a week later.

In January 2021, the SIU said the three officers who opened fire had not agreed to be interviewed and were under no legal obligation to do so. At the time, the SIU had interviewed 18 police officers and 14 civilians as part of its investigation.

The probe was at one point put on hold while the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted ballistic testing.

The officers were charged by the SIU nearly two years later, in August 2022.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News' Beth Macdonell. This is a developing news story. More to come...