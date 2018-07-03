

CTV News Toronto





A Mississauga man has been charged with animal cruelty after a dog was allegedly beaten near Highway 401 on Monday.

Durham Regional Police say they received numerous calls from citizens who reported seeing a man violently assaulting a Golden Retriever near Bennett Road and the Highway 401 off-ramp in Bowmanville shortly before 8:30 p.m.

They say multiple witnesses stopped near the highway to help the dog, who was severely injured. Though the bystanders tried to intervene, they were unable to stop the alleged attack. It's alleged the suspect, believed to be the dog's owner, brought the animal into his van and continued the assault until police arrived.

The dog was later transported to a local emergency animal clinic for treatment, where it remains in serious condition.

An arrest was made in the case the same day.

A suspect identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Dunbar has been charged with one count of cruelty to an animal.

Police are looking to speak with any other witnesses to the alleged incident and ask anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.