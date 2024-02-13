CFL all-star Jamal Peters among three players signed by Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed free-agent defensive back Jamal Peters and receiver Luther Hakunavanhu while re-signing receiver Terry Godwin II on Tuesday.
The moves came on the first day of CFL free agency. Peters and Godwin are Americans while Hakunavanhu is Canadian.
Peters, 27, joins the Ticats after three seasons with Toronto (2021-23). The six-foot-two, 220-pound Peters was a CFL all-star in 2022, helping the Argonauts win the Grey Cup that season.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Peters started 13 games last season, registering 32 tackles (two for loss), four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Peters has appeared in 36 career regular-season contests, recording 120 tackles (six for loss), one sack, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one defensive TD.
Hakunavanhu, 27, signed a two-year deal with Hamilton. The six-foot-four, 202-pound receiver had 23 catches for 311 yards and three TDs in 16 regular-season games with Calgary last year, his third with the Stampeders.
The 27-year-old Godwin started 19 games last season with Hamilton (18 regular season, one playoff), registering 68 catches for 864 yards and six TDs.
The six-foot-one, 185-pound receiver has recorded 74 catches for 971 yards and six touchdowns in 20 regular-season contests with the Ticats.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas
A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
U.S. House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years
The House, by a narrow margin, has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
New York City schools went online instead of calling a snow day. It didn't go well
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Gun crime down 26 per cent in 2023, Montreal police chief says
Gun-related crime in Montreal has gone down and the chief of police says the support of community organizations has played a part.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Latest production at the Grand Theatre takes comedic look at death
The latest production at the Grand Theatre in London is taking a comedic and heart-warming look at a hot-button issue in our society — medically-assisted death.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener tenants get eviction notices, advocacy group says owner has done it before
A tenant’s rights advocacy group is voicing its concern about evictions at a large Kitchener apartment building.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Proposed development threatens Kitchener climbing gym's new home
A local rock climbing gym is working to open the doors at its new location on Victoria Street North in Kitchener, but may not be there long due to an application for a condo development at the site.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from water in Georgian Bay Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home River in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Ottawa
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Trenton woman out hundreds of dollars after ticket scam
Anna Maria MacDonald spent months saving up before splurging on Ottawa Senators tickets for her husband, daughter, son and grandson for Christmas.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Windsor
-
Could some one-way streets in downtown Windsor be changed to two-ways?
A requested report to examine the elimination of one-way streets in downtown Windsor is being applauded by some residents and businesses alike.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
-
'We’re focusing on friendship:' Windsor Public Library to host anti-Valentine’s Day event
If you don't have a date heading into Valentine's Day, that is no problem for officials at the Windsor Public Library — where an ‘anti-Valentine’s Day’ event is set to take place inside the Central branch Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
Officers make unusual discovery while investigating break-in at Barrie home
Barrie police say officers made an unusual discovery while investigating an alleged break-in at a home on Monday evening.
-
Emotional testimony unfolds at trial of Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife
An emotional Louie Goziotis returned to the witness stand at the murder trial of John Sedo on Tuesday, recounting the frantic efforts made to find his sister, Helen Sedo, following her disappearance in July 2020 and what he perceived as delay tactics by his brother-in-law.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from water in Georgian Bay Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home River in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to swipe Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
N.S. premier surprise guest at heated Whitney Pier Pallet shelter meeting
Premier Tim Houston was a surprise guest at Monday night's public meeting about the controversial Pallet shelter village proposed for Whitney Pier, N.S.
Calgary
-
2-alarm fire destroys northwest Calgary restaurant
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Vancouver
-
Fit at 95: Langley senior still hitting the gym
Have your fitness goals for 2024 already fallen by the wayside? Need a little inspiration? Meet Bob.
-
Suspect with 'likely' burn injuries sought after explosion at B.C. motel, RCMP say
One suspect was arrested and another remains on the loose after an explosion erupted at a motel in B.C.'s West Kootenay region over the weekend.
-
1 of Metro Vancouver's 'least-wanted valentines' arrested in Winnipeg
A man who made Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers' annual list of "least-wanted valentines" this year has been arrested in Winnipeg.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.