TORONTO -- The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in an ongoing outbreak.

That brings the total number of cases at the Toronto mental health hospital's 1-4 Unit to five, after two were announced on Sunday.

CAMH said in a statement that it continues to be a safe environment for patients.

"Our hospital has extensive and detailed procedures in place for respiratory infection prevention and control," it said.

CAMH is one of three hospitals in Toronto with active outbreaks.

An outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for the virus within 14 days who could have reasonably caught COVID-19 at the hospital, the province has said.

Toronto Western Hospital said on Sunday that five staff and three patients in two of its units have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph's Health Centre reported outbreaks in four units over the weekend. On Monday, it said seven patients and 11 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in relation to the outbreaks.

Unity Health Toronto, which includes St. Joseph's, said the hospital remains safe for other patients to receive care and emergency services.

"We have taken many measures to ensure this, including closing affected units to new admissions, further enhancing our cleaning and infection control procedures and implementing additional safety precautions for our staff," said spokeswoman Jennifer Stranges.

Stranges said the hospital also changed its visitor policy on Saturday to allow only two visits per week from approved visitors of patients.

The University Health Network, which Toronto Western is part of, also stressed that coming to the hospital continues to be safe.

"It is critical that if people are ill, they come for care," said University Health Network spokeswoman Gillian Howard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.