

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a look at what's happening in the city on New Year's Eve 2018 and what's open and closed on New Year's Day.

New Year’s Eve Events:

New Year’s Eve at Nathan Phillips Square

The free event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight and features a DJ skating party, live musical performances, and fireworks.

ROM New Year’s Eve Celebration

The ROM will be hosting a special dinner as well as a celebration with dancing, live bands, and a toast at midnight.

Las Vegastone New Year’s Eve Bash

The Gladstone Hotel is hosting a Vegas-themed celebration to ring in the New Year. The event starts at 9 p.m.

Open/ Closed:

New Year’s Eve:

LCBO closes at 6 p.m. (or 8 p.m. at certain locations)

Beer Store: Locations close at 6 p.m.

TTC operates on a Sunday schedule and passengers can ride for free after 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day

GO Transit offers free rides after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and last train leaves Union Station at 3:23 a.m.

New Year’s Day: