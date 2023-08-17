Cavan Biggio 'made a couple of adjustments' to get results at the plate for Blue Jays
Conversations with Victor Martinez and Hunter Mense have changed Cavan Biggio's thought process at the plate.
The results of that new philosophy can be seen in his batting average.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Biggio got off to a slow start this season, with his batting average sinking as low as .111 on April 29. But he and fellow Toronto utility infielder Santiago Espinal started chatting with Martinez, a special assistant to the Blue Jays organization, at spring training about how they can improve offensively.
They've both put in extra work with Martinez and Mense, one of Toronto's hitting coaches, on a daily basis. Biggio said it's completely changed his approach.
"First month of the season, I was pulling off the ball a lot. I was missing pitches that I shouldn't have missed," Biggio told reporters on Tuesday. "It was a lot of time in the cage working before the games and especially during the games, a lot of machine work. It's benefited me a lot."
The main adjustment stemming from Biggio's work with Martinez and Mense has been altering the path of his bat through the strike zone. Throughout his career he's been a flyball hitter, but the new approach has him swing down more.
Baseball Savant, an MLB statistics tool, says Biggio's average launch angle this season is 16 degrees, a drop of 3.5 from last year. It also reverses his trend in 2022 where his launch angle rose 3.9 degrees to 19.5, up from his average angle of 15.6 in 2021.
That adjustment allows Biggio to hit to more parts of the field and challenge opposing pitchers and the defences behind them.
"It's been able to help me cover the whole zone and that gives me a ton of confidence going up to the plate," said Biggio. "I've seen some pitches and even give them two strikes.
"I'm trying to change my approach when I get to two strikes. I'm trying not to do too much and trying to put the ball in play. It opens up the whole field for me."
Biggio's batting average has climbed nearly 100 points since late April. He's been particularly effective in August, hitting .300 with a .432 on-base percentage in 10 games so far this month. That includes nine hits, eight runs, six runs batted in, five walks and a home run.
"Since about mid-May I made a couple of adjustments," said Biggio, who was hitting .131 on May 16. "I felt really confident with my swing and just being able to cover the zone. It's given me a lot of confidence from then on."
Biggio's improved production has been well timed, as he and Espinal have been needed while Toronto tries to navigate a raft of injuries.
All-star shortstop Bo Bichette (right knee), Platinum Glove third baseman Matt Chapman (inflamed right middle finger), and Platinum Glove centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier (lacerated elbow) have missed extended periods, giving Espinal starts at third and Biggio time at second as Whit Merrifield moves from the middle infield to the outfield.
"The playing time certainly does help but even with sporadic playing time, I still kept the confidence," said Biggio. "I have been able to produce for this team and whenever you can help the team in any sort of way, with how good we are, how deep we are, it's huge."
Biggio's thoughtful approach to hitting is no surprise to manager John Schneider. The two have progressed through the Blue Jays minor-league system together as a player and coach, respectively.
"He understands game situations, understands adjustments that need to be made, and this year he's been such a pro in terms of not getting a lot of playing time," said Schneider. "Just taking advantage of the work he needed to do.
"He's always been that way. He's always been interested in trying to figure out different ways to do it. He's always been very convicted in the way he does things."
The Blue Jays had Thursday off and open a three-game interleague series in Cincinnati on Friday against the Reds. Bichette could be back with the team for that game, depending on how an appearance for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons went on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Divers find object resembling downed seaplane tail in St. Lawrence River
Part of the seaplane that sank in the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City may have been found, as the search for the two occupants continues.
-
Man, 57, facing 13 illegal weapon importing charges in Montreal
Fifty-seven-year-old Joel De Montigny appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday and is facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly trying to import illegal weapons to sell.
London
-
One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting
London police have one person in custody and are searching for another after a shooting on Richmond Row.
-
No injuries reported following early morning Old South house fire
Damage is said to be extensive following an early morning house fire in Old South.
-
London, Ont.’s Immersive Disney Animation experience nears the end of its run
The Immersive Disney Animation experience at 100 Kellogg Lane runs until September 5.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
-
City of Brantford charges rubber factory $666k following fire
The City of Brantford is charging North West Rubber Ltd. $666,468 following a massive fire in 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
-
Sault driver charged for travelling at double the speed limit
Sault police charged a 22-year-old suspect with stunt driving following an incident Aug. 16 on Second Line East.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service slowed down as crews make 'further track adjustments' between Lees and Hurdman stations
OC Transpo is warning customers to expect delays on the O-Train today, as the light-rail transit system runs on a single track between Lees and Hurdman stations to allow crews to make "further track adjustments" on the eastern section of the system.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Two new cases of mpox in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.
Windsor
-
Fatal fire under investigation on Pillette Road
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal apartment fire in east Windsor.
-
Summer Eats for Kids program feeds thousands in Windsor, but needs your help
Canadians have been dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a summer food bank program is also feeling the pinch.
-
Teen arrested in Church St assault investigation
Windsor police have arrested a 17-year-old male suspect wanted related to an assault with a weapon investigation on Church Street.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour, one person in critical condition
One person is in critical condition following an incident in Victoria Harbour, according to paramedics.
-
Collingwood man accused in brother’s death deemed not criminally responsible
A Barrie judge has deemed a man charged with the murder of his brother in Collingwood not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.
-
Woman runs from scene after being found asleep in vehicle in Barrie lot
A woman allegedly found slumped over her steering wheel with the vehicle running in a Barrie parking lot is facing charges after police say she ran from the scene.
Atlantic
-
Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections
A replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside Dorchester Penitentiary honouring Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.
-
Wastewater no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax Water
Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm after a wastewater system backup Thursday afternoon.
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
Calgary
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
Winnipeg
-
Both sides returning to bargaining table in Liquor Mart strike
Both sides are heading back to the bargaining table in an attempt to reach a deal in the Liquor Mart strike.
-
Empowering women in hockey: The steps being taken to bring more women and girls into the game
Hockey organizations in Winnipeg are working to bring more women into the game, encouraging them to get involved behind the bench.
-
Crash on Highway 3 sends two to hospital: RCMP
A crash involving a semi truck that took place south of Carman, Man., has sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor
The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.
-
'Not a simple fix': Another B.C. ferry is out of service, and will likely be out for weeks
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
-
Suspect sought in Vancouver stranger attack
Police in Vancouver are appealing for help identifying a suspect in an unprovoked stranger attack that left a man with "significant injuries" on Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.