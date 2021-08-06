TORONTO -- Auto theft has been an ongoing problem in the greater Toronto area but a recent jump in vehicles being stolen in Scarborough has caused Toronto Police to issue a public safety alert.

More than 50 vehicles have been stolen in Scarborough over the past month. Thirty of those thefts happened over the past nine days in many neighbourhoods close to Hwy 401.

“We know it's a problem across the GTA but it comes in spurts in different divisions," Detective Sergeant Jesse VanNest with Toronto Police told CTV News Toronto Friday.

Police said thieves have been targeting late model Lexus RX 350s, Toyota SUVs and Honda CR-Vs.

Police released security videos of several of the recent thefts from driveways to show just how easily and quickly vehicles are stolen while people sleep.

Criminals are using devices to reprogram key fobs to override a vehicle’s onboard computer system

“What they do is they put a signal to a new fob to circumvent the system and get the computer to talk to their key fob. It can be done in about 7 minutes,” VanNest said.

Claudia, who requested her surname not be published, said her family’s Ford F-150 pick-up truck was stolen last week from the Casino Woodbine parking lot in Toronto.

Along with losing the truck the family said they lost expensive phones, child strollers and camping equipment.

“My mind is blown. I can't believe it was so easy to steal this 2018 big blue truck and that it could be taken so easily,” Claudia said.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says auto theft is a growing problem right across Canada.

“Many of these vehicles are shipped overseas and many are re-vinned (VIN’s changed) and sold to unsuspecting buyers right across the country," Rob de Pruis with the Insurance Bureau of Canada told CTV News Toronto.

To try and prevent vehicles being stolen park in the garage, use a secondary alarm system and cover the vehicle identification number (vin) located on the dashboard at bottom the of the windshield.

Police also said you could add a tracking device to your vehicle and avoid leaving key fobs near the front door of your residence.

While these things can help, there is still no guarantee thieves won't be able to get into your vehicle.