    • Canadian baseball star Joey Votto announces retirement after 17 MLB seasons

    Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Canadian baseball star Joey Votto is retiring.

    The 40-year-old first baseman announced his retirement in an Instagram post Wednesday evening.

    Votto played 17 MLB seasons, earning six all-star selections, one Gold Glove and a 2010 National League MVP award.

    After playing his entire Major League career with the Reds, the Toronto native signed a minor-league contract with his hometown Blue Jays last spring.

    Votto had one home run, four RBI and a .143 batting average with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He never earned a call-up to the Blue Jays.

    Toronto hosted Cincinnati in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday night.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

