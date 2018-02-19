Canada's Sharpe wins gold in women's ski halfpipe at Winter Olympics
Cassie Sharpe competes during the Freestyle Skiing - Ladies' Ski Halfpipe qualifications at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vincent Ethier
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 10:03PM EST
BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe has won gold in the women's ski halfpipe competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., finished with a score of 95.80 on a cool, sunny morning at Phoenix Park.
France's Marie Martinod took silver after crashing in her final run, guaranteeing Sharpe the top spot.
American Brita Sigourney won bronze.
Sharpe was the last skier to compete in the three-run final after winning the qualifying session a day earlier.
She set the tone early in the final, getting a 94.40 in her first run down the halfpipe and following it up with a 95.80 in the second.
The best of three runs is a skier's final score in ski halfpipe.
Calgary's Rosalind Groenewoud finished 10th overall.
More coming.