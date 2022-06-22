Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca
Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships.
It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event.
Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva).
Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., double-faulted six times and had 19 unforced errors to just six for his opponent.
Shapovalov's last victory came almost six weeks ago when he beat Spain's Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 at the Rome Masters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.
