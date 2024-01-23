Canada's first standalone Pret A Manger just opened in Toronto

TORONTO
    An exterior view shows a branch of the Pret A Manger, in London, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) An exterior view shows a branch of the Pret A Manger, in London, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.

    The U.K. cafe chain with hundreds of international locations says the Toronto store is located at 90 Adelaide St. W in the heart of the city's Financial District.

    Its menu features a range of baked goods, salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches prepared onsite daily.

    Pret favourites including its ham and cheese baguette, Mediterranean salad, croissants and organic coffee and tea will all be on offer.

    The standalone store comes after A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. and Pret signed a deal in 2022 to bring the brand to Canada, initially through a pilot with grab-and-go Pret items sold at some A&W locations.

    The store marks the next phase of Pret's entry to the market and comes amid an influx international fast food companies such as Shake Shack, Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's also plan to expand in Canada this year.

