‘Campfire’: New public art installation unveiled at Humber Bay Shores

Toronto’s newest public art installation has been unveiled at Humber Bay Shores.

The artwork, named Campfire, is 12 feet tall and honours the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s historical ties to the land.

“Campfire not only serves as a cultural landmark but also highlights the City’s ongoing commitment to amplifying Indigenous voices and narratives through public art. Etobicoke now has a significant addition that will serve both as a gathering place and a reminder of the enduring presence of Indigenous culture,” Etobicoke-Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Amber Morley said during Saturday’s unveiling.

The installation, which is made of Corten and stainless steel, outlines the figure of a campfire. According to the city, the installation “reflects the spirit of Indigenous placekeeping, inviting the community to gather around its symbolic hearth.”

It is placed near the water and beside a paved walking trail with an outdoor sitting area.

Campfire was co-created by internationally recognized sculptor Michael Belmore, who is Canadian and of Anishinaabe descent, as well as by artist and designer Herman Mejia.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mejia expressed the importance of artwork in storytelling, remembrance and celebration.

“Public art thrives when creative communities are able to imagine artwork that celebrates people and the shared experiences that bring community art and story together,” he said.

“We found the right piece for the right place, and I think that was really important for us,” Belmore said to the media.

“I think that Herman Mejia and I created something that gives that opportunity to be able to stay and sit in this place and feel this land and this water and this nice, cool breeze.”

Campfire is a part of the nearly 400 public art pieces included in the City of Toronto’s Public Art and Monuments Collection. The growing collection of artworks aims to foster creativity, inclusion and engagement in communities.