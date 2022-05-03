Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Ontario's election campaign is set to officially start Wednesday, after the lieutenant-governor accepted Premier Doug Ford's advice to dissolve provincial parliament.
Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell formally named June 2 as the election date.
Ontario politicians have already been unofficially campaigning for weeks, with two out of the three major parties having released their platforms.
On his way in to meet with Dowdeswell on Tuesday afternoon, Ford said people will have "a very clear choice" on June 2.
"This election is about one simple thing," he said. "Either the people of this province are going to choose to go backwards ... or they're going to choose prosperity, getting things built, bridges roads and highways like we're doing."
Polls at this point suggest Ford's Progressive Conservatives are poised for re-election, with the third-place Liberals potentially overtaking the NDP to form the official Opposition.
But NDP Leader Andrea Horwath maintained Tuesday that her party is the best bet for what she calls "job number one" -- defeating Ford's Progressive Conservatives.
At an event in Toronto, Horwath noted that her party formed the official Opposition in the legislature in 2018, while the Liberals are entering the race this time with just seven incumbent seats.
She also highlighted her party's platform promises on covering mental health services under OHIP, hiring more health-care workers and providing more affordable housing as priorities for the upcoming campaign.
"We know that the things that matter most to people can be addressed if we come together this time and make sure that Doug Ford is defeated with a vote for the NDP," she said.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said Ford and Horwath "seem to be on the same page," with both directing attacks at him, including each party running anti-Del Duca ads last year.
"I get that they're going to continue to focus on me ... I'm going to focus on the 15 million people who call this province home, and what they need and what they're looking for and what they're hoping for, as we come out of this pandemic for a quality of life that I think that they deserve," Del Duca said.
The Liberals released a series of digital videos Tuesday morning, intended to introduce Del Duca to voters. Though he was a cabinet minister in the former Liberal government, polls suggest he is not well known to the general public.
The videos show Del Duca cooking with his wife and two daughters and telling dad jokes, looking over old photos with his parents, and talking about losing his younger brother four years ago in a car accident.
Meanwhile, Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to vote early this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds amid the pandemic.
When voters show up on election day, they will see floor signage for physical distancing, Plexiglas screens, hand sanitizer and masks available -- face coverings won't be required of voters or staff but will be supplied for those who want one.
But for those who want to avoid that, there will be 10 days of advanced voting, up from five, and Elections Ontario has a new online process to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Elections Ontario has also launched a new app, which will let voters map their poll locations, see candidate information, options on ways to vote and get notifications when a new candidate is registered. It also provides an electronic version of the voter information card, complete with barcode.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday, with parties' responses highlighting differing views in Canada on the issue and drawing new attention to outstanding government commitments.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.
Johnny Depp's attorneys rest their case in defamation trial against Amber Heard
After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she penned defamed him and caused him to lose work in Hollywood.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre
Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
Montreal
-
CDPQ president says Mayor Plante changed her mind in 10 days on REM de l'Est project
Mayor Valérie Plante has changed her mind in 10 days about the Caisse de dépôt et placement's (CDPQ) eastern REM and torpedoed the project, CDPQ president Charles Émond suggested Tuesday.
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 more transmissible but not more virulent: Quebec report
The subvariant of the novel coronavirus that accounts for most COVID-19 infections in Quebec is more transmissible than the previous Omicron strain, but it is not more virulent, the province's public health institute said Tuesday.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
London police seek to increase front-line staffing to meet 'unprecedented' demand
During the April meeting of the London Police Services Board, Chief Steve Williams recommended that the complement of front-line officers in the city must be increased to meet "unprecedented" demand.
-
One COVID-19-related death, 41 new cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
-
OHL admits wrong call made during Rangers vs. Knights playoff game
The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday an error was made during a video review of a disputed goal during the game five playoff matchup between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights.
-
Loretta Notten retiring from Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Loretta Notten is retiring as Director of Education for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
Northern Ontario
-
One of the pilots killed in northwestern Ontario crash was wanted for murder
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout said they have identified all four victims of an airplane crash that occurred in the area sometime between April 29 and April 30. One of them was wanted for murder.
-
More than 20 people facing 145 charges in Ontario-wide drug trafficking investigation
More than 20 people from across Ontario have been charged in connection with a joint investigation into a province-wide drug trafficking network.
-
Walmart in New Sudbury reopened after brief closure
The Walmart store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
-
New housing construction in Ottawa hit 50-year high in 2021: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says Ottawa saw a boom in the housing market in 2021, with the highest number of new starts in nearly 50 years.
-
Minor injury after driver crashes through front window of Orleans restaurant
One person was treated for a minor injury after a driver crashed into an Orléans restaurant Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
'It's heartbreaking': Leamington landmark will remain closed because of an unpaved parking lot and drainage issues
Birdie’s Perch, a popular take-out restaurant near Point Pelee National Park, will not be reopening for the busy 2022 tourist season.
-
'This feeling is hard to describe': Amherstburg woman wins $1 milion with Lotto 6/49
An Amherstburg grandmother plans to renovate her home and drop her work schedule to part time now that she’s $1 million dollars richer.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 58 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 49 hospitalizations and three additional deaths on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
OPP seeks teens in connection with sexual assault in Collingwood
A young woman is recovering after an alleged sexual assault in Collingwood.
-
Essa Township residents asked to refrain from cutting their lawns
Essa Township encourages residents to wait a little longer before cutting their grass with its 'No Mow May' initiative to help support local pollinators.
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigation
An Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia scales back non-resident property tax after criticism it was 'unfair'
The Nova Scotia government is revising a contentious non-resident property tax that was adopted last month as a way to ease the province's housing crunch.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal crash in Midnapore
Calgary police say one person has been taken into custody following a fatal crash in the community of Midnapore.
-
Calgary man $250K richer after scratch lottery ticket win
A Calgary man is celebrating after winning $250,000 on a scratch lottery ticket.
-
Bearspaw break-in suspect captured on camera
Mounties have released surveillance footage of the suspect in a Monday evening break-in at a stately home in Rocky View County and are hoping you can help identify him.
Winnipeg
-
'This will have ramifications north of the border': Winnipeg clinic speaks out against Roe v. Wade draft opinion
A women's health clinic in Winnipeg says it will continue to provide care for Americans seeking abortions north of the border, regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could end the nationwide protection of a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.
-
Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance was an act of financial desperation, crown alleges
Financial desperation drove Kyle Alexander Pietz to Westcon Equipment and Rentals on the evening of June 4, 2018, where long-time contract cleaner Eduardo Balaquit, 59, was targeted either personally or as a means to get into the building and robbed of his bank cards and personal identification numbers (PINs), the Crown argued in its closing arguments of a jury trial that has taken place over the past month.
-
Why the City of Winnipeg is considering leasing a space at a local mall
The City of Winnipeg is considering leasing a space at a local mall to use as a library.
Vancouver
-
B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in northern Ontario plane crash
A British Columbia fugitive died in a plane crash in northern Ontario just days after police announced a reward for his capture in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand, the province's anti-gang agency announced.
-
Wayne Gretzky rookie card stolen 7 years ago finally returned to B.C. owner
It took several years, but a stolen hockey card likely worth quite a bit of money has finally been returned to the victim of a burglary.
-
Travellers face 30-hour waits at Vancouver passport office
Frustration is growing across the country as would-be travellers face long waits to renew their passports.
Edmonton
-
Avian flu confirmed in 3 more Alberta communities: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.
-
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
-
Wayne Gretzky rookie card stolen 7 years ago finally returned to B.C. owner
It took several years, but a stolen hockey card likely worth quite a bit of money has finally been returned to the victim of a burglary.