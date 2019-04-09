

The fight to shutter illegal pot shops in Toronto continues, even as the first legal retail storefronts have opened their doors across the province.

The city is again ramping up its efforts to close the scattered operations, this time with the Municipal Licensing and Standards leading the charge.

While Toronto police will be involved, Don Peat, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said police will be focused on ensuring safety of bylaw officers during inspections.

Nine municipal licensing officers have been solely dedicated to enforcement of cannabis laws. Shops that refuse to close can be raided without search warrants and owners can face hefty fines and possible jail time. Money and product found on site can also be seized.

Currently, an estimated 28 stores are operating illegally in Toronto. In late 2017, more than 90 stores were open.

Peat called the work involved to close the storefronts “a challenge.”

“The largest source of frustration is the blatant disregard of laws,” he said via email. “While we may change locks, businesses break them and continue to operate.”

Since April 1, when Ontario officially legalized selected retail cannabis shops, 19 charges have been laid against illegal storefronts. Operators that are fined automatically become ineligible to apply for a legal cannabis retail license.

“We’re engaged with the province – it’s a new world for everyone, so we’re working closely together to identify and discuss challenges,” Peat wrote.

The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. on Queen Street West and Ameri in Yorkville are the only two legal marijuana stores currently open in Toronto. Ganjika House also opened in Brampton and Relm Cannabis Co. opened in Burlington.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) received more than 17,000 expressions of interest from pot shops looking to be licenced. That number was dwindled down to 25 companies in January.

Prior to April 1, recreational cannabis could only be purchased legally through a government-run website.