Busy intersection in downtown Toronto reopens after shooting investigation

Toronto police are reporting a shooting in downtown Toronto, which initially closed a busy intersection ahead of the Monday morning commute.

Police responded to reports of a person firing a gun out of a motor vehicle at Wellington and John streets at 5:50 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries, police say.

Police direct traffic at a busy intersection in downtown Toronto after a shooting on April 3, 2023.Police closed Wellington and John streets to investigate, but have since reopened the intersection.