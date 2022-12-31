Busy evening expected on Toronto waterfront as city hosts New Year's Eve celebration

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Toronto’s Harbourfront area Saturday night as the city hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The official festivities, which will include two, 15-minute synchronized fireworks displays, will run from 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

While the high-altitude displays can be seen from anywhere that has views of Toronto’s inner harbour, some of the best places to enjoy the shows include Ireland Park, the Toronto Music Garden, HTO Park, HTO Park West, Harbourfront Centre grounds, Harbour Square Park, Sugar Beach Park, and Water’s Edge Promenade. All of these suggested locations are fully accessible.

Toronto police are urging revelers to plan ahead and do their part to ensure the event is safely enjoyed by everyone.

They are reminding people to dress for the weather and plan their ride by either having a designated driver, using public transit, or hiring a ride-share service.

People with young children are also being advised to have a plan in place in case they get separated from them.

Motorists are asked to be patient and factor in a lot of extra time to travel around the downtown area as there will be large crowds and busy streets, police said. The best option is to leave the car at home as a number of road closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

They include the eastbound lanes of Queens Quay West, between Bathurst and Yonge streets, and the eastbound lanes of Queens Quay East, between Yonge and Lower Sherbourne streets. If needed, police may also close and/or divert cross streets south of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Several ramps on the Gardiner Expressway will also be off limits starting at 11:30 p.m. tonight until 1 a.m. Sunday. They include the eastbound off ramps at Spadina Avenue and York/Bay streets, and the westbound off ramps at Lakeshore Boulevard/Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street.

Police said drivers can also expect other diversions in the downtown core area with the TTC and Metrolinx’s input.

The latest road closure information will be posted on Toronto Police Operations’ Twitter account at @TPSOperations.

Those unable to attend tonight’s event in person can tune in to an accompanying livestream set to a soundtrack of Canadian and international music artists on the city’s CultureTO YouTube channel.

People should note that the city’s New Year’s Eve event will not be based at Nathan Phillips Square this year.