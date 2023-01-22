Busy downtown intersection to be closed for 2 weeks while crews repair broken water main
The city of Toronto says the intersection of King Street West and University Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews work to repair a broken water main that caused heavy delays in the area over the weekend.
The city was advised of the break shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and the situation has resulted in some significant traffic and TTC delays since then.
At this time, King St W remains closed between York & Simcoe streets, and University Ave remains closed between Adelaide Street West & Wellington Street West.
“Crews will work 24/7 to complete the repairs as quickly as possible,” the city said in a tweet.
“Pedestrians can access the sidewalks on the west side, going north and south, and both sidewalks going east and west.”
The 504A King streetcar route between Sumach Street & the Springhurst Loop, and the 504B streetcar route between Church Street & Dundas West Station will be out of service while the repairs are carried out.
The city says shuttle buses will operate between Dundas West Station & the intersection of King Street East and River Street to supplement all 504 service.
After a brief service interruption for a few hours on Saturday night, St. Andrew station is now operating normally and subway service will not be impacted during the repair work.
The cause of the water main break is not known at this time.
---With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar and Jordan Fleguel
