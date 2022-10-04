Burlington coyote attacks likely result of feeding by humans
Owen Barnes has come across two coyotes in the last month while walking through trails in his Burlington, Ont., neighbourhood.
In the first encounter, a scruffy one was entering the trail as Barnes was leaving and they spotted each other from about six metres away. Just days later, Barnes spotted another sitting under a bridge he was crossing.
Both times, he managed to leave without any further escalation, but the encounters left him rattled.
“It was too close for comfort,” he said in a phone interview.
Burlington, on the western edge of the Greater Toronto Area, has recorded what it said were its first reported coyote attacks on humans this year while seeing a significant rise in encounters with the animals.
The city has killed several coyotes responsible for aggressive behaviour, formed a task force that includes police and wildlife control professionals to deal with the issue, and is urging residents not to feed the animals - something it says is behind the rise in attacks on humans.
“When people feed coyotes, intentionally or unintentionally, coyotes become familiar with humans, are no longer afraid of humans and show more and more aggressive behaviour,” Carla Marshall, a communications adviser at the city, wrote in a statement.
“The experts are convinced these localized attacks are coming from coyotes who have been conditioned to see humans as a food source.”
Marshall said the city received photos of frozen meals and a bushel of corn left on a trail that was close to the site of an attack.
“This must stop as it is attracting and conditioning the coyotes to be reliant on human feeding, leading to aggression and attacks on residents,” she wrote.
The city killed three coyotes it said were responsible for seven unprovoked attacks on humans since late August. A fourth was later killed because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans and not “showing normal coyote behaviour.” Meanwhile, the city's council has approved an increase in fines for residents caught feeding wildlife or failing to keep their properties clean.
Farther east, the city of Toronto is also dealing with aggressive coyotes. Local police warned residents on Monday to be cautious after reports of two coyotes trying to attack someone in the east end.
Colleen St. Clair, a biological sciences professor at the University of Alberta, said aggressive coyote behaviour is usually the result of a person that is intentionally feeding them, causing them to lose their fear of people.
St. Clair, who created the Edmonton Urban Coyote Project in 2009 to study how coyotes live in urban areas, said each time she's investigated rashes of attacks in her city, she's found first-hand evidence that they were accessing human food. She also said coyotes could be getting food left out inadvertently, including garbage, bird seed and, during this time of year, fruit that's fallen on the ground.
When human-coyote conflicts occur, St. Clair said there's often speculation that attacks are the result of urban development encroaching on their habitats, but it's more likely that “coyotes are exploiting us.
“Coyotes are really adaptable and flexible in their behaviour,” she said.
“The bulk of human-coyote conflict that's going on in urban areas is caused by coyotes learning that they're pretty safe in urban areas, they don't have any predators there ... that there's all kinds of food there and all kinds of places where they can den quite securely.”
St. Clair also noted that coyotes aren't susceptible to being domesticated in the way wolves and dogs have historically been, which could be part of the reason they become aggressive when they start to see humans as food sources.
The best way to promote human-coyote coexistence in cities and prevent lethal removals is public education that emphasizes not feeding the animals, St. Clair said, in addition to the enforcement of bylaws that prohibit feeding.
For people in areas with known coyotes, St. Clair advised taking extra precautions, such as erecting taller fences around backyards and keeping pets on leashes and cats indoors.
People running, walking or out with children in natural areas should be prepared to defend themselves and treat the coyotes aggressively “with more than standing tall and waving your arms and clapping your hands,” which St. Clair said are not very effective techniques.
She recommended carrying something to throw at a coyote - even a dog poop bag will do. Flashlights or umbrellas can also be effective tools for scaring them off.
“Throwing something shortens the distance between you and the coyote, and it teaches the coyote you can potentially harm them even though you're a distance away,” she said.
However, people should never turn their backs or run away from coyotes, St. Clair warned, because coyotes have an innate instinct to chase fleeing animals.
Euthanizing coyotes responsible for attacks on humans is what needs to happen once the animals have lost their fear of people, she said.
“That's always the outcome of food conditioning,” she said. “There's not really a way of restoring human safety while food-conditioned animals remain in an area.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks US$475M in punitive damages
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking US$475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a 'campaign of libel and slander' against him.
North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) will retain its official Opposition status, and Party Leader Dominique Anglade has been re-elected.
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Two big lottery tickets in Ontario are about to expire if no one claims them
Two winning lottery tickets in Ontario are on the verge of expiring.
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Iran crackdown on protesters likely to 'intensify' in coming days: expert
The Iranian government's crackdown on protesters is likely to 'intensify' in the coming days, despite sanctions from Canada and international condemnation, an expert says.
Montreal
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) will retain its official Opposition status, and Party Leader Dominique Anglade has been re-elected.
-
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois re-elected, Quebec solidaire not official Opposition
Quebec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was re-elected in his Gouin riding. Manon Masse was also re-elected in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques.
London
-
Even city hall doesn’t know reason for restaurant patio occupancy limit
London’s formula for calculating the maximum size of patios outside restaurants and bars is so longstanding that city staff are perplexed about its original intent. On Monday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) discussed permanently loosening municipal rules on patios that helped many restaurants and bars survive the pandemic.
-
Deja vu Debate: Mayoral candidates spar over BRT
Four years after bus rapid transit (BRT) dominated the municipal election in London, candidates still spar over the issue. On Monday, five candidates running for the mayor’s office took part in a panel discussion hosted by political science students at King’s University College.
-
'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody
A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.
Kitchener
-
'The children really get left in the dust': Mixed reaction to CUPE strike vote
Parents in Waterloo region are expressing mixed emotions after members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) voted in favour of strike action.
-
Waterloo mayor thanks university students for ‘positive progress’ in open letter on homecoming
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky issued a letter to students to thank those involved in the Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual Homecoming weekend.
-
One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail: Police
The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
Northern Ontario
-
Lack of funding and staff means no overdose prevention site for North Bay
For the time being, there will be no overdose prevention site coming to North Bay.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Sault’s compassion hub preparing to close
A group in Sault Ste. Marie that works with homeless people and those struggling with addiction and food insecurity will be closing its doors at the end of the month.
Ottawa
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Neighbourhood character at issue on the municipal campaign trail
Housing is one of the main issues on the municipal campaign trail as candidates share their visions for the future of the city, with the character of Ottawa's neighbourhoods clashing with the need to build more homes.
-
Councillor says cancelling Panda Game would not stop parties
The councillor representing Sandy Hill says cancelling the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens won’t stop the party from spilling into residential streets.
Windsor
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
New details released on Ontario’s strong mayor veto powers
The Ontario government has released proposed regulations for its so-called ‘strong mayor’ legislation that reveal when a veto can be used.
-
Windsor Police want to hear from you about new strategic plan
Members of the Windsor Police Service are going ward-to-ward looking for feedback as the service forms its next four-year strategic plan.
Barrie
-
Steve Clarke helms one of his final meetings as Orillia mayor
After two terms as mayor, Steve Clarke helmed one of his final meetings in Orillia's council chambers on Monday afternoon.
-
Multiple charges laid in ongoing Essa robbery investigation
Two people have been charged in connection to an ongoing robbery investigation in Essa Township.
-
Simcoe County nearly $4 below livable wage, report states
Simcoe County's livable wage ranks fourth in Ontario, according to recent data.
Atlantic
-
Many Pictou County residents losing patience after being without power for 10 days
Ten days after Fiona knocked out trees, roofs and power, much of what came down still needs to be picked up. In Nova Scotia's Pictou County, crews are running in repair lines but many residents are running out of patience.
-
Rise Together: N.S. entertainers to hit the stage in support of Fiona recovery efforts
Nova Scotia comedians and musicians are coming together this month to raise funds for those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Halifax police ask Dalhousie University to play stronger role after violent gathering
Dalhousie University should have a "stronger role to play" in controlling unsanctioned events like the massive street party that turned violent Saturday, the chief of Halifax police says in a letter to the school's president.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting investigations present police with roadblocks
Police say that as the city is coming up on a record number of shootings in a single year, they are finding it more difficult to make arrests in the incidents.
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
Vancouver
-
Time for a mega-city in Metro Vancouver? What amalgamation could look like
Every time the municipal elections roll around, the idea of whether to merge the Lower Mainland into one mega-city resurfaces, though this time the discussion is a little different.
-
Some B.C. residents booking fall boosters without invitations
A number of eager British Columbians have managed to schedule a fall booster of the COVID-19 vaccine without an invitation – though officials stress that protecting the most vulnerable remains their priority.
-
Families of deceased Indigenous women and teen girl call for systemic change in policing
The families of two women and a teenage girl, all Indigenous, who went missing and then died in the Lower Mainland have come together in an effort to raise awareness about their loved ones and push for systemic change in B.C. policing.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Police searching for suspects in pair of unprovoked downtown assaults
Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying four male suspects involved in two attacks in downtown Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
Chief had no conflict of interest on funding report, EPS argues after council debate
A decision on a new police funding formula was derailed at Edmonton City Hall Monday afternoon as some councillors tried to toss a report over concerns of a perceived conflict of interest involving police chief Dale McFee.