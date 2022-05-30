Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after Air Canada flight delay
Multiple travellers who were on board an Air Canada plane scheduled to depart from Toronto on Friday say the flight was delayed for hours before it was cancelled and rebooked the following day with no food vouchers or hotel accommodations offered by the airline.
Dorar Abuzaid, one of the passengers, said she was late for her wedding in Phoenix on Saturday.
“It was a 24-hour ordeal for a four-hour flight,” Abuzaid told CTV News Toronto.
On Friday, she said she boarded the flight and sat on the tarmac for three hours before the flight was cancelled.
Abuzaid said after she boarded the plane, a member of the crew announced that one of the flight attendants was experiencing a medical emergency.
She said after paramedics assessed the flight attendant and deemed them safe to fly, the pilot announced that Air Canada management had made an executive decision that it was still unsafe.
“It was 12:30 at night,” Abuzaid said.
Originally, their flight was scheduled to depart at 8 p.m. But at that point, it was too late to have a new flight attendant clear customs and the flight was cancelled, Abuzaid said.
“It got exponentially worse after this,” she said. “No food vouchers, no hotel, nothing. We ended up sleeping in the airport.”
An Air Canada spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto the flight was delayed 2 hours and 15 minutes before it was cancelled due to a medical issue with a crew member and that all customers were rebooked and departed the following morning at 11:32 a.m.
However, the airline spokesperson did not address why food vouchers and hotel bookings were not offered by the airline.
According to Air Canada regulations, the airline will provide food and drink in reasonable quantities to passengers who have been informed of a delay or cancellation less than 12 hours before their departure and have waited for two hours after their departure time.
The guidelines state the airline should also provide hotel or comparable accommodations for overnight delays for out-of-town passengers, subject to availability.
Another passenger, Lara Forchuk, told CTV News Toronto the airline said passengers would have to book and pay for hotels on their own, but that they would be reimbursed if they found accommodations.
Abuzaid said that when she finally arrived in Phoenix for her wedding, 14 hours after she was supposed to, she was sleep-deprived. “I’m the bride and I was the last one to arrive in Arizona,” Abuzaid said.
“We were passing out at the dinner table,” she added.
Samantha, who asked for her surname to be omitted, told CTV News Toronto she was also aiming to arrive in Arizona in a timely manner for her cousin’s bachelorette party in Scottsdale.
“I still haven't heard a single word from Air Canada,” she said. “It was almost a 24-hour ordeal with no communication from the airline.”
As a Toronto resident, Samantha said she was lucky to at least sleep at home after the flight was cancelled, but even so, the experience was “painful.”
Forchuk said she slept on an airport chair while waiting for the rebooked flight on Saturday morning.
The Glendale resident was flying home to Arizona after visiting her parents in Brantford, Ont. Like Abuzaid, she said there were no food vouchers offered or hotel accommodations booked by the airline.
“It was cancelled with absolutely no explanation,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
Independent report on military sexual misconduct to be released today
A highly-anticipated report on sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military, and recommendations for a path forward, will be released today.
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa on Sunday at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.
Russian troops fought street by street with Kyiv's forces in battle for key Ukrainian city
Russian troops pushed farther into a key eastern Ukrainian city and fought street by street with Kyiv's forces Monday in a battle the mayor said has left the city 'completely ruined' and driven tends of thousands from their homes.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; 21 bodies recovered
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.
WATCH | 'Heart-stopping video' shows three young people nearly getting hit by GO train
Video has been released showing three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train, with one person dodging the train with only a foot to spare.
Pacific season's 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Bands of rain and gusty winds lashed Mexico's southern Pacific coast Monday as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, advanced slowly toward a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in the airport and was late for her own wedding after an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Phoenix was delayed.
Montreal
-
Body found in a burned building in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood
Montreal firefighters found a person in the rubble after a fire early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Côte-des-Neiges district. The building is a government-subsized housing complex for low-income seniors.
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths
Quebec's health ministry is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row Monday and another drop in overall hospitalizations.
London
-
Children suffer life-threatening injuries in morning crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
-
Cyclist struck in Elgin County
OPP in Elgin County have closed a section of Quaker Road near Sparta, Ont. following a collision involving a cyclist.
-
Fatal crash in South Bruce
A stretch of road in South Bruce has reopened following a fatal crash over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
-
Power outage in Cambridge causes closure of two schools
Two school in Cambridge has been closed for Monday due to a power outage.
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
-
Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.
The Ontario PC Party wasn’t about to let a few rogue protesters deter them from getting their message out to supporters Sunday.
-
Timmins multicultural festival returns
Hundreds celebrate diversity in Timmins for the first time since the pandemic began.
Ottawa
-
Doug Ford grilled about no-show during Ottawa power outage
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath are both in Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
-
Here is the lineup for this year's Canada Day party in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage has unveiled the lineup for this year's Canada Day celebrations.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro crews are now focusing on "smaller pockets" of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Windsor to spend $650,000 to transform key districts
City of Windsor officials are unveiling a $650,000 plan to transform several key districts.
-
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
-
Chatham-Kent woman charged with assaulting her mother
A 26-year-old Chatham-Kent woman is facing assault charges after a dispute with her mother.
Barrie
-
Man accused of carrying loaded gun on Barrie street arrested after foot chase, police say
Officers in Barrie arrested an allegedly armed man after a short foot chase Sunday afternoon.
-
Wasaga doctor's door crasher busted
A woman accused of ditching a car into a doctor’s doorway has been arrested.
-
Midland hospital cancels strict outbreak restrictions
A Midland hospital's COVID-19 outbreak is over.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is expected to testify before an inquiry Monday, but the public will be barred from listening.
-
Nova Scotia man known online as 'Raging Dissident' faces 13 firearms-related charges
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man charged following an anti-mask protest outside the home of the province's chief medical officer is facing 13 firearms-related charges in an unrelated incident.
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
Calgary
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
-
Elk aggression on the rise in Canmore during calving season
Canmore residents and visitors are being asked to take extra caution in the town and on the trails following several reports of female elk aggressively protecting their young.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays cooler with showers Monday
Showers today, then summer-like conditions leading in to June.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
'Powerful' Colorado low bringing heavy rain, wind to southern Manitoba
Those living in southern Manitoba should brace for a heavy downpour and strong winds at the start of the week.
-
Winnipeg man charged in city’s 22nd homicide of 2022
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a 31-year-old woman’s death over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
'Boy it's hard!': Fed-up professional football player asks for help to find a home in Vancouver area
Even a professional athlete is struggling to find a home in Vancouver.
-
Victim of Surrey homicide identified; investigators believe incident was targeted
The victim of a recent Surrey homicide has been identified by police, with investigators saying his death was not random.
-
Drivers warned to prepare for 'near-zero visibility' on B.C. highway due to dense fog
Drivers travelling between British Columbia's Lower Mainland and Interior are being warned to expect extremely limited visibility on one route.
Edmonton
-
Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of murdering Métis hunters
Closing arguments are expected today at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road.
-
Driver sought after motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run
Mounties are asking for help identifying the driver who fled from the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Parkland County early Monday morning.
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.