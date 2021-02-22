TORONTO -- Police are investigating a theft of a transport truck full of bottled water in Brampton, Ont. that was caught on surveillance video.

The theft occurred around 2 a.m. on Feb. 21 outside Beaver Transportation, located near Airport Road just north of Highway 407.

The video begins with a pickup truck pulling into the area. A suspect can be seen cutting a fence and then entering the property, with a second person following behind. They start one of the transport trucks parked in the yard and hook it to the loaded trailer.

A few minutes into the video, a suspect is seen walking towards the front exit. The transport truck pulls up behind the suspect. They cut the chain on the motorized front gate, push it open, and the truck drives toward Airport Road.

The suspects were in and out in under 20 minutes.

“The truck has a value of two hundred thousands dollars plus the cost of the cargo,” company president Amandeep Binepal told CTV News Toronto.

Binepal says it is a frustrating set back. His business is already suffering because of the pandemic. The rig is insured, but the front gate was badly damaged.

The truck is equipped with GPS tracking, but it was dismantled by the thieves.

The Peel Regional Police commercial auto theft unit is investigating.

“We haven’t seen a spike in these kinds of tractor trailer thefts,” Peel police Const. Heather Cannnon told CTV News Toronto.

“However, if anyone sees it they should contact police.”

The trailer had a load of bottled water scheduled to be shipped to Montreal. The plate number is T8604P.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel Regional Police.