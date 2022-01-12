Advertisement
Brampton transit cancels more than 20 routes amid staff shortages and reduced ridership
A Brampton Transit bus is seen in an undated file image.
Brampton Transit will cancel more than 20 routes effective Jan. 17 until further notice amid staff shortages and reduced ridership.
The city announced the cancellations in a statement issued Wednesday.
“Due to COVID-19 related staff shortages and reduced ridership, effective Jan.17, 2022, Brampton Transit will be implementing temporary service cancellations and reductions to ensure our transit system can continue to safely move people around the city effectively,” the statement said.
The transit operator says that it will continue to monitor resource availability and ridership, and will restore services as soon as possible.
The following routes will be cancelled until further notice:
- 501A/C Züm Queen (501 still operating)
- 511C Züm Steeles (511/511A still operating)
- 561 Züm Queen West
- 13 Avondale
- 18B Dixie (18 Dixie still operating)
- 21 Heart Lake
- 25 Edenbrook
- 27 Robert Parkinson
- 28 Wanless
- 33 Peter Robertson
- 36 Gardenbrook
- 40 Central Industrial
- 55 Elbern Markell
- 58 Financial Drive
- 65 Seniors Shopper
- 81 Mayfield West
- 92 Bramalea GO
- 104 Chinguacousy Express
- 185 Dixie Express
- 199 UTM Express
- School Special Routes 200-217 (they will resume when students return to in-person learning)
The following routes will be cancelled for evening service, after approximately 7:00 PM:
- 12 Grenoble
- 16 Southgate
- 26 Mount Pleasant
The following routes will be cancelled for Saturday service:
- 12 Grenoble
- 16 Southgate
- 17 Howden
- 19 Ferforest
For a full list of additional schedule changes, click here.
In November, more than 50 bus routes in Toronto were impacted by service changes as a result of staffing shortages caused by the TTC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
On Monday, the Toronto Transit Committee terminated more than 350 employees who failed to comply with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.