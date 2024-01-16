Brampton, Surrey, B.C. mayors express 'deep concern' over extortion threats targeting South Asians
The mayors of Brampton and Surrey, B.C. are urging the federal government to do more to address an “alarming” escalation of extortion threats targeting members of the South Asian business community.
In a letter sent to Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc this week, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke expressed “deep concern” over a growing number of “extortion attempts and violent acts, including shootings.”
“This alarming development underscores the severity and widespread nature of these threats, which are predominantly targeting members of the South Asian business community. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and local police departments including Peel Regional Police, have acknowledged the gravity of the situation,” the letter read.
Peel police recently launched a task force, dubbed the Extortion Investigative Task Force, which is now probing the circumstances surrounding 16 incidents of extortion.
According to police, the victims have been contacted through social media and demands for money were made under “threats of violence, which have occurred in some incidents.”
The suspects, police previously said, often know the name of the victim as well as their phone number, address, and business information.
“The complexity and inter-jurisdictional nature of these crimes necessitate a more comprehensive strategy involving provincial and federal authorities. It is imperative the federal government, through your Ministry, takes a leading role in facilitating this collaboration,” the letter continued.
“By leveraging the resources and intelligence capabilities of the RCMP, in concert with local law enforcement agencies, we can formulate a robust and unified approach to tackle this issue.”
The mayors noted that the incidents have “instilled fear” in their respective communities.
“We are deeply committed to the safety of our residents and the prosperity of our community,” the letter concluded.
“We implore you to prioritize this issue and engage in a concerted effort with local and provincial authorities, along with necessary federal agencies, to develop a comprehensive strategy to address these extortion threats.”
