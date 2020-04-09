TORONTO -- A long-time cleaner at Brampton’s Civic Hospital has died of COVID-19, marking the first known death of a healthcare worker in the province due to the virus.

Peel Region Public Health said that early on Thursday, a man in his 50s who worked as an environmental services associate at the hospital for many years died of the virus.

“He had been in intensive care at Brampton Civic. An investigation revealed he likely acquired the virus in the community and not at work,” officials said.

Peel Region had 786 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, and 10 deaths.

“Every loss of life to COVID-19 is tragic. On behalf of the Region of Peel, I extend our deepest condolences to his family both at home and at work,” Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Interim Medical Officer of Health said. “He played an important role in keeping the health care system working and we mourn his loss.”

As of Thursday, the case fatality rate for people aged 40 to 59 has been 0.7 per cent, with 13 people in the age group succumbing to the disease.