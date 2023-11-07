TORONTO
Toronto

    • Brampton high school in lockdown after student seen with weapon: police

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

    A Brampton high school is in lockdown after a student was reportedly in possession of a weapon, police say.

    Heart Lake Secondary School, on Conestoga Drive, went into lockdown just before 1 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

    Officers said a student is in custody, and a replica firearm was recovered. The school went into lockdown as a precaution, police said.

    No injuries are reported. 

