Toronto

    • Boy rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto's east end

    Police block the road near Coxwell and Eastwood following a collision. Police block the road near Coxwell and Eastwood following a collision.

    A young boy was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end Thursday evening, according to his family.

    It happened in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

    The family told CP24 that their nine-year-old was crossing Coxwell Avenue alone when the collision happened.

    Toronto paramedics said they transported the boy to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    According to the family, he suffered a broken pelvis, ankle and wrist.

    Meanwhile, police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

