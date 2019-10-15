

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A 13-year-old boy who was allegedly driving a family member's SUV is in custody after a high-speed crash that seriously injured another boy in North York.

The crash occurred in the Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street intersection around 4:45 a.m.

Police allege two 13-year-old boys were travelling in a SUV, belonging to a family member, southbound on Dufferin Street when they struck a fuel truck.

The SUV then crashed into a nearby GO bus, which was not carrying any passengers at the time.

The 13-year-old passenger of the SUV was rushed to hospital with a serious leg injury, police said.

"I believe right now he is currently in surgery at the hospital. By the level of injury I have heard, it is going to be a serious, life-altering injury that he has sustained," Sgt. Murray Campbell told reporters at the scene.

"We are looking into how they came into possession of this vehicle. Obviously two 13-year-olds should not be driving or in possession of a motor-vehicle."

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The intersection has been closed for a police investigation.