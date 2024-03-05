Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
"That's part of the investigation and we won't be speaking to that at all at this point," Insp. Keri Fernandes told reporters in an update Tuesday morning.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
However she said the train was packed with over 200 passengers at the time and police are appealing to anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
"These incidents are traumatic for both the families of the victims and to the persons involved in the train. So Toronto Police are seeking anybody with information about what happened prior to that to come forth and to contact Traffic Services," Fernandes said. "But also we want them to be mindful of their own health and if they're experiencing anything that they need assistance with, to reach out to Toronto Victims Service and make use of their counseling that's available to these people."
The teens were struck by a westbound train on the tracks near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 10 p.m.
Police received a call about a person struck by a train and two people were pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.
Fernandes said Tuesday that their families have been notified. Police are not releasing their identities or disclosing their exact relationship.
"It is an ongoing investigation. But really the purpose of us being here is to ensure that people remember that no matter when you're on tracks, it's a dangerous period of time and we want people to stay away from them," Fernandes said.
Martin Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer of GO Transit, spoke alongside Fernandes Tuesday and echoed that message.
"Our message is the same message that we always give, which is please we implore people to stay away from live train tracks. This location is between stations. It's not at the station. Please do not cross open railway lines," Gallagher said.
He said GO Transit has a "long, large network" where tracks are open in some parts.
"We employ engineering solutions like fencing and different types of plants and foliage that we use to deter people from crossing open lines and tracks," Gallagher said.
He said the agency also goes into schools and other community spaces to do education around rail safety and partners with Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police on enforcement.
"So we take this very seriously and we do a lot to deter people from crossing railway lines," Gallagher said.
Service on the airport train was suspended for the investigation Monday night. Passengers were held on the affected train until police released it and then disembarked at Mount Dennis Station.
Service on the UP Express resumed Tuesday morning.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provinces
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
BREAKING Dismembered human remains found on Toronto beach
Toronto police are trying to identify a number of body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.
opinion The hidden trap of credit card minimum payments: What you need to know
When it comes to credit cards, the term "minimum payment" is often used as a marketing ploy, promising customers that a seemingly small, manageable monthly payment will keep them in good standing with lenders.
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company tries to avoid bankruptcy.
3 men suspected in the disappearance of a U.S. sailing couple ordered deported from St. Vincent
Three men from Grenada suspected in the disappearance of a U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked were ordered deported from St. Vincent on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
-
Young Quebec director who debated quitting filmmaking prepares for Oscars
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
London
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
-
New court dates set for former junior hockey players accused of sexual assault
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
Serious injuries reported in crash north of Woodstock
OPP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
-
Wilmot council clears major roadblock in Schneider land donation
Wilmot has unanimously approved rezoning changes that will allow the Schneider family to donate over 230 acres of land to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
Northern Ontario
-
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
-
Sudbury driver arrested after hitting building with vehicle, wild police chase
A 47-year-old man is in custody after a series of dangerous driving incidents, involving crashing into a downtown Sudbury building and allegedly attempting to run over a police officer who was on foot.
-
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa mayor's office broken into overnight
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says his office at Ottawa City Hall was broken into overnight.
-
Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa
The temperature hit 12.5 C at 10 a.m., setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for tonight, with 10-15 mm of rain expected.
-
Here is who's playing at the Ottawa Jazz Festival in June
Ottawa Jazz Festival has released its summer lineup.
Windsor
-
Windsor community activist, 85, receives Ontario Senior Achievement Award
One of the founding members of Women's Enterprise Skills Training (W.E.S.T.) of Windsor who moved to Canada from Jamaica 65 years ago and is recognized as a longtime community activist has received the 2023 Ontario Senior Achievement Award.
-
Fairmount Properties suing City of Windsor over quashing of 'Global Village' project
Fairmount Properties indicates it is taking the City of Windsor to court over its decision to kill the company's proposed global village plan for the former Grace Hospital site.
-
Man arrested for alleged threats on Facebook
A 46-year-old Chatham man has been charged after allegedly making threats on Facebook.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds star-studded shows to its summer lineup
Casino Rama announced new shows for this summer, including a globally known medium, a former teen idol, a legendary singer-songwriter, and two tribute performances.
-
Man accused in cold case homicide will stand trial for 1st degree murder
Tony Lucia will stand trial for first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Morris Conte.
-
Fire at Wasaga Beach home causes $700,000 damage
Firefighters battled a destructive fire at a home in Wasaga Beach Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow, ice, rain
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
Eskasoni man charged with drug trafficking
A 44-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after police searched a residence on Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary and Edmonton residents carrying the most consumer debt in Canada: Equifax report
The high cost of living and inflation is taking a toll on Canadians, but those living in Calgary and Edmonton are burdened by the most debt, a new report indicates.
-
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
-
Charge laid in Stoney Nakoda murder
A Stoney Nakoda woman has been charged with murder in a death on the First Nation last year.
Winnipeg
-
'We want accountability': Parents of woman killed by drunk driver want passenger charged
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.
-
'It’s just time': Corydon Hardware to close its doors after 75 years
One of Winnipeg’s last locally-owned hardware stores is packing it in after three quarters of a century.
-
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
Vancouver
-
Live-stream video of man driving his vehicle into Burrard Inlet prompts Port Moody police investigation
A man was detained in Port Moody Monday night after police were tipped off about a live-stream video showing a driver sending a vehicle into Burrard Inlet.
-
Human-triggered avalanches likely in B.C. and Alberta, extended public warning says
Backcountry enthusiasts are urged to be extra cautious while exploring B.C. and Alberta mountains over the next few days due to a high risk of avalanche.
-
B.C.'s securities watchdog fined rule breakers $430M. Why can't it make them pay?
Ronald McHaffie is among more than 400 individuals and companies that the B.C. Securities Commission says owe about $430 million in unpaid administrative penalties and disgorgement orders.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold, calm, cloudy (with a bit of light snow)
Clouds kept temperatures from falling too far in the Edmonton area overnight and early this morning. The 7 a.m. temperature of -19 C in Edmonton (both Blatchford and Edmonton International Airport) was 10 degrees "warmer" than Elk Island and all of east-central Alberta was sitting in the -30 C to -35 C range this morning.
-
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
-
City deals with bylaw 'tensions' around zoning change applications
Neighbourhoods across Edmonton are starting to see the effects of changes to the city's zoning bylaw, and at least one homeowner is unhappy with the potential for a four-storey apartment to be built next to her house.