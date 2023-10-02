Bonnie Crombie defends near $1M in campaign donations in bid for Ontario Liberal leader
Bonnie Crombie has raised nearly one million dollars in her bid for leadership of the Ontario Liberals, tens of thousands of which appear to have come from one developer based in the Toronto area.
According to the latest data from Elections Ontario, Crombie, who took a leave from her role as Mississauga mayor in September, has raised just under $937,00 as of Monday. Of the near-million sum, more than $30,000 came from 10 individuals who share names with executives at Vaughan development company, HBNG Holborn Group.
In an email sent to supporters on Monday, Crombie responded to criticism from key opponents Nate Erskine-Smith, Yasir Naqvi, and Ted Hsu, all of whom brought up the developer donations In a debate held on Sept. 14 in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Crombie's opponents claim that she has failed to build sufficient housing in Mississauga, pointing to the recent Ontario Greenbelt scandal.
“Are we going to win with a leader who has a track record of failing to build homes with that experience?,” Erskine-Smith asked during the debate.
“And are we going to win with a leader who said they're going to open up the Greenbelt and then the next week said, I didn't mean it, the Greenbelt is sacred? How do you build trust?”
In the email, Crombie continued to defend herself while sharing the million-dollar fundraising figure with her supporters.
"Our campaign has followed all campaign-finance rules," Crombie wrote."Every single time. All leadership donations are capped at a maximum of $3,350 and are disclosed publicly."
Since the beginning of this year, the Liberal Party has raised approximately $600,000, while the Progressive Conservatives have raised more than ten times that, a figure Crombie called “unacceptable” in the email.
"It is clearer than ever that Doug Ford must be defeated in the next election," Crombie continued in the email. "And if he is raising $10 for every loonie we raise, we will lose. That is not acceptable to me."
Liberal party members across Ontario will vote for their new leader in November. The winner will be announced in December.
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
New study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Federal ministers still lack mandate letters, two months after majority shuffled
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to issue mandate letters for his cabinet ministers, two months after announcing an overhaul to his front bench.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
DEVELOPING A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening arguments Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of some of his most prized properties.
Federal Court of Appeal rules against Google in privacy law case
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected an attempt by Google to overturn a decision that found the company's search engine is covered by Canada's privacy law, marking another victory for people seeking a digital 'right to be forgotten.'
Top-secret national security data behind precedent-setting Canadian spy trial
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital
A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal. An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.
-
Quebec provincial police find body of five-year-old who fell in river
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers found the lifeless body of a five-year-old child who had fallen into the Saint-Maurice River in the Mauricie region at noon on Monday.
-
Museum attendance in Quebec up in 2022, but not to pre-pandemic levels
More Quebecers visited Quebec museums in 2022, but as in many cultural sectors, the figures still haven't reached pre-pandemic levels.
London
-
Masking guidelines revised at LHSC and St. Joseph’s: Here’s what you need to know
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines.
-
Veltman trial: Court recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Oct. 2
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, like many others currently underway, will not sit Monday in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital reinstating masking in patient-care areas
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) is reinstating masking in patient-care areas for staff, physicians, and volunteers effective Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Kitchener
-
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
Police investigating reports of shots fired in Cambridge
Shots reportedly fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood now have police investigating.
-
Four candidates in the running for Ward 1 Cambridge councillor
Four people are officially in the running to become Cambridge's next Ward 1 councillor.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused drug dealer caught with crystal meth, fentanyl during hotel room eviction
North Bay police discovered crystal meth and fentanyl during hotel room eviction of accused drug dealer.
-
North Bay storage locker found with $18K in stolen goods, 3 charged
More than $18,000 in merchandise stolen from hardware stores from several communities, including Barrie and Sudbury, was found in a storage locker in North Bay.
-
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
Ottawa
-
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
Two arrests for public intoxication, but otherwise, no post-Panda Game pandemonium, police report
Ottawa police say there are no reports of any significant issues following Sunday's Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.
-
The city of Ottawa wants to hear your thoughts on tree girth
The city of Ottawa is seeking public input on a plan to bring the tree protection bylaw in the suburbs in line with the urban core.
Windsor
-
-
Turkey giveaway taking place on Wyandotte Street
The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is handing out free Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday, Oct. 2.
-
Veltman trial: Court recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Oct. 2
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, like many others currently underway, will not sit Monday in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach Fire help to prevent overdoses with naloxone distribution
Fire halls in Wasaga Beach will now be distributing naloxone kits to prevent potential overdoes in the town.
-
Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
-
Toronto man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Kensington Market in August; victim identified
Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near Toronto's Kensington Market in August.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
-
Nova Scotia celebrates Treaty Day with a day of cultural and traditional events
A spirit of community was on full display with cultural and traditional events across Nova Scotia focused on reflection, heritage, and togetherness.
Calgary
-
Police seeking dash-cam footage to assist in search for missing Calgary woman
Police continue to search for a woman who was reported missing from northwest Calgary on Saturday.
-
Pedestrian killed in QEII crash near Edmonton
An Edmonton man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the Leduc area Monday morning.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Winnipeg
-
'We are dead inside': Family mourning after mother lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by a alleged drunk driver last week.
-
More hospital beds will ease strain on emergency rooms, Manitoba NDP leader says
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba New Democrats are ending their election campaign the way they started it -- with a health-care promise in a suburban seat currently held by the Progressive Conservatives.
-
Vancouver
-
Overnight fire destroys 4 businesses in Kerrisdale
A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood that broke out Sunday night has completely destroyed four businesses, according to officials.
-
'Quite the affectionate donkey': Surrendered senior animal finds forever home
A 22-year-old donkey with "a big heart and a sweet face" that was surrendered to the BC SPCA has found a new home, according to the charity.
-
B.C. RCMP appeal for information in missing woman case
Six years after a woman disappeared from Surrey, Mounties renewed their appeal for information in the case.
Edmonton
-
Homicide detectives investigating death outside downtown Edmonton shelter
A 39-year-old man is dead after he was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton shelter Sunday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian killed in QEII crash near Edmonton
An Edmonton man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the Leduc area Monday morning.
-
Red Deer school board trustee won't apologize for posting 'brainwashing' meme: Lawyer
The lawyer for a Red Deer School Board member says she won't be saying sorry after posting a meme comparing teaching children about the LGBTQ2S+ community to brainwashing in Nazi Germany.