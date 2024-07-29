Blue Jays trade Kikuchi to Houston for Jake Bloss, others
The Astros acquired left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.
The 33-year-old Kikuchi is 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 30 in 115 2/3 innings. He is 0-4 with a 7.75 ERA in eight starts since winning at Milwaukee on June 11.
Kikuchi is 35-46 with a 4.72 ERA in six seasons with Seattle and the Blue Jays. He has a $10 million salary in the final season of a $36 million, three-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series.
“His stuff has always been really good,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “I’m excited to get him with our pitching department so we can make some adjustments to how he pitches, how he can be more efficient, but the stuff is really good.”
Kikuchi joins a rotation that includes Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and Spencer Arrighetti. Houston's rotation is missing Justin Verlander (neck stiffness), Cristian Javier and José Urquidy (both Tommy John surgery).
Toronto manager John Schneider said it was tough to say goodbye to Kikuchi and Justin Turner, who got traded to the Mariners in a separate deal.
“We wish him and (Turner) the best,” Schneider said. “I know they’re two American League teams, but you look at the people over the player, and they’re two of the most well-respected players in the big leagues.”
Bloss was scratched from his scheduled start against Pittsburgh on Monday.
He was selected from Georgetown with the 99th pick in the third round of the 2023 amateur draft and signed for a $497,500 bonus. Bloss made his major league debut on June 23 and is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in three starts. He went on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation a day after his big league debut and was activated July 11.
Bloss had 13 starts at three minor league levels this year and went 4-2 with a 1.64 ERA. Wagner is the son of former Astros closer Billy Wagner.
“A lot of these guys have high price tags,” Astros GM Dana Brown said. “Getting a major league starter with that type of arm, you’re going to have to give up some pretty good players. It’s pretty difficult to give up young talent, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to stabilize our rotation so that we can get back to the postseason and potentially get deep into the postseason.”
Toronto began the season with a $244 million luxury tax payroll, $7 million over the tax threshold. As the deadline approached, the Blue Jays also dealt third baseman Justin Turner to Seattle, catcher Danny Jansen to Boston, right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs and right-hander Yimi García to Seattle.
The 25-year-old Loperfido made his major league debut on April 30 and is hitting .236 with two homers and 16 RBIs.
Wagner, who turned 26 on Monday, was hitting .307 with five homers and 41 RBIs for Triple-A Sugar Land.
